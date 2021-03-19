Houston-Area Restaurant Manager Stabbed in Mask Dispute

An arrest warrant has been issued after a Jack in the Box shift manager in League City was stabbed three times. The manager was treated and released

A Texas fast-food restaurant manager was stabbed in a dispute sparked over a mask policy, and League City officials have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect, NBC News reports.

The shift manager at the Jack in the Box in the Houston-area city was stabbed Wednesday and treated at a hospital and released, police said.

James Schulz, 53, is being sought on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff.

When Schultz entered the store about 8 p.m. Wednesday, he was told he needed to wear a mask in order to be served inside and then allegedly accused staff of not wanting to serve him because he is homeless, Ratliff said

"The suspect walked toward the door as if to leave, the manager turned his back, and the suspect ran up behind him, tackled him and stabbed him multiple times," Ratliff said.

