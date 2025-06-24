Pennsylvania

White smoke pours from house fire in Delaware County

A large hole could be seen in the roof of a home that was on fire in Newtown Square as firefighters responded on Thursday, June 24.

By Emily Rose Grassi

About a dozen firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Delaware County on Thursday.

SkyForce10 was over the area where white smoke could be seen coming from what appeared to be a rowhome in the area of West Chelsea Circle in Newtown Square just after 1 p.m. on June 24.

A large hole was visible in the roof as several firefighters were responding to the fire.

NBC10 is working to confirm more information and when the fire started.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

