7 injured, including a firefighter and police officers, in fire at Mayfair rowhome

Seven people were taken to the hospital due to a fire in a rowhome in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The fire was believed to have begun just before 8 a.m.

SkyForce10 caught images of the fire as smoke filled the sky as it poured from a home on the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

At about 9 a.m., officials with the Fire Department told NBC10 that four people that were in the home were taken to the hospital.

Officials said Thursday those injured included three adults and one infant and some of them had to jump from the second floor of the property to escape the flames.

Also, a firefighter and two police officers were injured in responding to the incident.

One of the first responders could be seen being loaded into an ambulance during this incident.

Officials said no one in this incident suffered life threatening injures, instead most were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Also, Fire Department officials have not yet discussed what may have caused this fire.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.