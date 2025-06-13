3 dead, including children, after early morning house fire in Philadelphia

Three people have died, including young children, after a house fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out at a home just before 5 a.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025, on Corlies Street near Cumberland Street.

Officials said that when the fire broke out, a total of five people were in the home. Two women and three children.

One woman was found dead on the second floor, and two children -- 4 and 5 years old -- had died after being transported to the hospital.

Officials said another woman remains in critical condition at the hospital, and one child is in stable condition.

NBC10 was on the scene, and the house could be seen completely charred.

Officials shared that there were working smoke alarms in the home. The fire is currently under control, but the cause of the fire remains unclear.