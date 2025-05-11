2 bodies removed from debris after home explodes in Washington Twp., New Jersey

The bodies of two people were removed from the scattered debris after a home exploded in Washington Township, New Jersey overnight.

NBC10 has learned that two body bags were removed from the scene on Sunday morning after fire crews responded to the intersection of Orion Way and Tranquility Court in Washington Township, in Gloucester County, after a home there exploded.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officials said the explosion happened at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A neighbor told NBC10's Neil Fischer that she was sitting at her home, watching a movie with her boyfriend when she heard the blast and saw flames shooting from the home.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I was terrified, absolutely terrified," neighbor Susan Pinto. "Because, I never heard an explosion like that in my life and it just was, the house was, basically, burning to the ground very, very quickly."

Pinto said that she called 9-1-1 immediately and firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes.

Neighbors said, within 10 minutes of the initial explosion, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Two homes nearby were damaged in the incident, officials said.

As of about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials have not said provided further information on the two people whose remains were removed from the structure.

Officials have also not yet said what may have caused the explosion to occur.

However, an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.