Southwest Philadelphia

Fire tears through horse stable in Southwest Philly

On Thursday morning, smoke poured from a stable where horses were being kept near the intersection of South 58th Street and Eastwick Avenue

By Hayden Mitman

Smoke filled the sky above Southwest Philadelphia early Thursday as fire tore through a horse stable located along near the intersection of South 58th Street and Eastwick Avenue.

NBC10's SkyForce10 caught images of horses grazing nearby as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire at about 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

At about 8:02 a.m., officials said the fire had been placed under control.

Officials have not yet detailed the extent of the damages in this incident nor have they said if any animals were harmed in the fire.

Fire officials have also not yet detailed just what might have caused fire.

NBC10 is working to find out more information as this incident unfolds.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

