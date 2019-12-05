What to Know SkyForce10 was over the scene late Wednesday as Philadelphia police corralled a horse after an hour gallop along city streets.

Police safely captured the horse and comforted it before returning the horse to its owner.

"Cowboy Ace" Aaron Moore then shared Harley the horse's journey.

Idris Elba's "Concrete Cowboys” isn’t out in theaters yet, but Philadelphia police dealt with their own real life equestrian drama when they chased after a horse that went on the loose for about an hour.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday as the horse trotted along Richmond Street and East Lehigh Avenue. After several minutes of the horse moving through Philly, police cruisers were able to box the animal in near Somerset and Mercer streets.

Just before its capture, the former racehorse could be seen galloping down the middle of the street. Eventually, an officer walked up to the horse and gave it a pat, other officers soon joined in to comfort the horse.

Police reunited the animal, named Harley, with its owner shortly before midnight.

"I know when he got out he scared me half to death," the horse's owner, “Cowboy Ace” Aaron Moore, said. "We were nervous for him."

Cowboy Ace later told NBC10 that Harley got loose near Penn's Landing. Harley then went on about a one hour jaunt before finally being captured in Port Richmond.

Cowboy Ace, who works as a security guard in the area, said he had taken Harley to Penn's Landing on his day off to show the animal off.

Cowboy Ace said he has known Harley for years, his grandfather had raced the horse down South. Cowboy Ace recently was gifted the horse.

Cowboy Ace and another family member were loading Harley into its trailer and forgot to properly secure the horse.

"Not smart," Cowboy Ace said with a laugh.

After Harley's harrowing journey, Cowboy Ace hauled his horse back up to its stable in Ambler, Montgomery County, where he hoped Harley could finally get some rest.

"He means a lot to me, this is my boy, I love him" Cowboy Ace said while giving Harley a pat on the nose.