Honor Memorial Day with a Special Tribute by the Philly Pops: Memorial Salute

The Philly POPS are back -- in person and streaming -- with Philly's only concert in honor of Memorial Day.

Comcast NBCUniversal Memorial Salute presented in partnership by Welcome America is the Pops' first public live performance in over a year. The POPS lit up the Mann Center for the Performing Arts Saturday.

The POPS also are offering this recording of the event for you to enjoy on demand -- and to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Enjoy!

Led by guest conductor Byron Stripling, the POPS performed with renowned Broadway vocalist Ryan Shaw, University of the Arts graduate and internationally renowned jazz vocalist Alita Moses, and Curtis Institute graduate and vocalist DeAndre Simmons. Artistic Director for Jazz Terell Stafford performed trumpet solos for several pieces.