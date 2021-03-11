Homicide Detectives Investigate Death of 2-Year-Old Girl Inside Northeast Philly Home

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive inside a home in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.

Medics responded to a home on the 6300 block of Marsden Street where they found a toddler who was having trouble breathing. The child's godmother was with her at the time, investigators said.

The girl was taken to Saint Christopher’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have not revealed a cause of death but say they found signs of trauma on the girl’s body. Homicide Detectives are investigating and police are interviewing the girl's godmother.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.