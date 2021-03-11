Northeast Philadelphia

Homicide Detectives Investigate Death of 2-Year-Old Girl Inside Northeast Philly Home

Police have not revealed a cause of death but say they found signs of trauma on the girl’s body.

By David Chang

police line do not cross
Getty Images

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive inside a home in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night. 

Medics responded to a home on the 6300 block of Marsden Street where they found a toddler who was having trouble breathing. The child's godmother was with her at the time, investigators said.

The girl was taken to Saint Christopher’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP 11 hours ago

Police Officer Saved as Loaded Gun Pointed to His Head Fails to Fire

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Dirt Bike Rider Attacks Driver and Pulls Out Gun After Crash in South Philadelphia, Police Say

Police have not revealed a cause of death but say they found signs of trauma on the girl’s body. Homicide Detectives are investigating and police are interviewing the girl's godmother.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphiatoddlertaconysuspicious death
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us