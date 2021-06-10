Explosions Seen as Homes Go Up in Flames in Montgomery County

At least three Montgomery County homes went up in flames Thursday afternoon in an explosive fire. Sources said at least one person was hurt.

SkyForce10 was over the scene of the large fire along Cardin Place near Sunderland Drive in Eagleville before 1 p.m.

Multiple sources tell NBC10 that a township employee was injured during the incident. That person's identity and condition are not known.

We have seen a consuming fire and explosions at one property and at least two other homes ablaze. The smoke could be seen from miles away.

Police officers -- including SWAT -- and firefighters could be seen responding to the incident.

Firefighters were pouring water on the flames, causing thick white smoke.

People should avoid the area, which is not far from Ridge Pike and Eagleville Road.

The Methacton School District put Eagleville Elementary School and the campus of Skyview/Arcola on lockout "due to police and emergency personnel activity in the vicinity of the Eagle Stream Apartments near Ridge Pike and Eagle Stream Road," the district said on its website.

All students and staff are safe, however the lockdown means "no one allowed in or out of the building," the district said.

This story is developing and will be updated.