Montgomery County

Explosions Seen as Homes Go Up in Flames in Montgomery County

Smoke could be seen from miles away from the Eagleville blaze

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least three Montgomery County homes went up in flames Thursday afternoon in an explosive fire. Sources said at least one person was hurt.

SkyForce10 was over the scene of the large fire along Cardin Place near Sunderland Drive in Eagleville before 1 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Multiple sources tell NBC10 that a township employee was injured during the incident. That person's identity and condition are not known.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Northern Liberties 24 mins ago

Boy, 13, and Man Shot in Northern Liberties Federal Donuts

solar eclipse 8 hours ago

Relive the Stunning ‘Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Over the Philly Region

We have seen a consuming fire and explosions at one property and at least two other homes ablaze. The smoke could be seen from miles away.

Police officers -- including SWAT -- and firefighters could be seen responding to the incident.

Firefighters were pouring water on the flames, causing thick white smoke.

People should avoid the area, which is not far from Ridge Pike and Eagleville Road.

The Methacton School District put Eagleville Elementary School and the campus of Skyview/Arcola on lockout "due to police and emergency personnel activity in the vicinity of the Eagle Stream Apartments near Ridge Pike and Eagle Stream Road," the district said on its website.

All students and staff are safe, however the lockdown means "no one allowed in or out of the building," the district said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyfireEagleville
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us