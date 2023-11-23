Philadelphia

Homeowner shot, killed an attempted robber on City Avenue, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
Getty Images

A homeowner shot and killed a man who was trying to break into their apartment in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving, police said.

A man in his twenties was trying to break into an apartment located on the 6100 block of City Ave in the Overbrook section of the city just before 7 p.m., according to police.

The homeowner then shot the man one time in the head, police said.

Medics responding to the scene pronounced the man dead just before 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene. The homeowner was taken into custody by police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us