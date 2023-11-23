A homeowner shot and killed a man who was trying to break into their apartment in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving, police said.

A man in his twenties was trying to break into an apartment located on the 6100 block of City Ave in the Overbrook section of the city just before 7 p.m., according to police.

The homeowner then shot the man one time in the head, police said.

Medics responding to the scene pronounced the man dead just before 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene. The homeowner was taken into custody by police.