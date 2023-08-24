Homeless man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting elderly woman at knifepoint

A homeless man pled guilty to sexually assaulting an elderly woman at knifepoint in the summer of 2020 in Willingboro Township, New Jersey, the Burlington County prosecutors office said.

Shawn Midgette, 31, will serve 12 years in a state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

In July 2020, Midgette allegedly asked the victim for a ride and then assaulted her in her car before taking cash from her purse. He then ran away, according to police.

The day after this incident, police in Mount Holly, New Jersey, were contacted by a homeless woman who said she was threatened with a knife by a man in Monroe Park.

The second victim was able to identify Midgette as the suspect, and police arrested him two days later.

Midgette's sentencing is scheduled for October 7, 2023.