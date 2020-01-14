Home Leveled in Apparent Explosion in Buckingham Township Neighborhood

A home was leveled after an apparent explosion rocked a Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania, neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The blast happened just before 10 a.m. along the 4200 block of Biddeford Circle.

The two-story single family home was reduced to a pile of splintered wood and insulation in the wake of the explosion. Authorities said they had reports of the blast being felt and heard from two miles away.

No one was at home at the time of the explosion. There are no reports of injuries.

Homes in the neighborhood have individual utilities like freestanding propane tanks. It's not clear if this home used one, but investigators said they're probing that as they search for a cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.