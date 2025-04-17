Philadelphia

Man, woman injured following home invasion attack in Kingsessing, police say

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after police said several individuals made their way into a home in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood and attacked two people inside.

Police said the incident happened on S. 55th St. around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

According to police, three or four people went inside a home and attacked a man and a woman.

Police said a child was also inside the home at the time but wasn't hurt.

According to police, there were no signs of forced entry, and it is unclear if the intruders stole anything from the home.

