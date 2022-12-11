A young man was killed while a teen girl and another man were injured after gunmen broke into a North Philadelphia home and opened fire Sunday afternoon.

The two suspects kicked in the front door of a home along the 1800 block of Diamond Street at 12:47 p.m. and opened fire, police said.

A 15-year-old girl was shot four times in the leg, a man in his early 20’s was shot twice in the back of the head while another man in his early 20’s was shot in the chest, shoulder and twice in the leg.

The gunmen then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet, police said.

The teen girl was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where she is in stable condition. The two men were taken to Temple University Hospital. The man who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at 12:58 p.m. while the other man is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a detailed description of the suspects.