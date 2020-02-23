A man broke into a home in Collingswood, New Jersey, attacked a person, tied a second person up, set the house on fire and then fled the scene, investigators said.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. After putting out the flames, firefighters found a victim suffering from injuries not caused by the fire.

Investigators learned a man broke into the home, attacked a person and tied up second person while demanding money. He then set the house on fire before leaving.

One of the victims described the suspect as a thin, dark-skinned man with a short beard and dark hair wearing a yellow winter hat and a yellow and black zip-up sweatshirt.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Collingswood Police Sgt. William Lyons at 609-868-0266. You can also email tips to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.