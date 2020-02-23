A man broke into a home in Collingswood, New Jersey, attacked a person, tied a second person up, set the house on fire and then fled the scene, investigators said.
Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. After putting out the flames, firefighters found a victim suffering from injuries not caused by the fire.
Investigators learned a man broke into the home, attacked a person and tied up second person while demanding money. He then set the house on fire before leaving.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
One of the victims described the suspect as a thin, dark-skinned man with a short beard and dark hair wearing a yellow winter hat and a yellow and black zip-up sweatshirt.
If you have any information on the incident, please call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Collingswood Police Sgt. William Lyons at 609-868-0266. You can also email tips to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.