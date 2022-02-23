South Philadelphia

Firefighters Respond to South Philly Home Depot Store

The extent of any damage to the Home Depot at 1651 S Christopher Columbus Blvd. wasn't immediately known

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia firefighters could be seen responding to the Home Depot store off Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia overnight.

It was unclear exactly what may have caught fire at the Home Depot at 1651 S Christopher Columbus Blvd. late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Several firetrucks and other fire vehicles could be seen parked outside the store early Wednesday. Any flames appeared to be out at that time.

It wasn't clear how much, if any damage, was done.

NBC10 has reached out to Home Depot for comment.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

South PhiladelphiafireHome Depot
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us