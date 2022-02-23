Firefighters Respond to South Philly Home Depot Store

Philadelphia firefighters could be seen responding to the Home Depot store off Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia overnight.

It was unclear exactly what may have caught fire at the Home Depot at 1651 S Christopher Columbus Blvd. late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Several firetrucks and other fire vehicles could be seen parked outside the store early Wednesday. Any flames appeared to be out at that time.

It wasn't clear how much, if any damage, was done.

NBC10 has reached out to Home Depot for comment.