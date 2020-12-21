Holidays at the Shore: Try These Safe and Festive Events for the Season!

Exhibits and Dining

An Old-Fashioned Christmas Exhibit, Emlen Physick Estate, Cape May -- Thousands of Christmas holiday visitors since 2011 have delighted in visiting “An Old-Fashioned Christmas Exhibit: Holiday Traditions through the Years,” in the Carriage House on the grounds of Physick Estate. The exhibit features a giant indoor Christmas tree display, an elaborate Dept. 56 Dickens Village, model trains, nostalgic photos, toys and much more. Open daily through the New Year (except Thanksgiving and Christmas).

Trolley rides, new Lamplighter Walking Tours, as well as Physick Family Christmas House Tours and the new “A Dickens of a Murder,” both in the Physick House Museum, began November 21. Admission is limited for all holiday tours. Advance purchase recommended. Click here for more information.

Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy with Lights, Egg Harbor Township -- Amidst the beautifully manicured walkways with larger-than-life figures such as Mother Goose and Humpty Dumpty, the holidays come alive. All storybook houses are decorated for the season as Santa waves his magic wand and lights the park with over 1 million lights. This year, Santa will be available for socially distanced visits. Open every day through December 23. Advance tickets are $26.95 online. Click here for more information.

19th Century Christmas, Historic Village at Allaire, Farmingdale -- Experience Christmas in the various traditions of the 19th century in this historic iron-working village set in Allaire State Park on December 6, 13 and 20th. Warm up on the open hearth, make Christmas treats, create winter arts and crafts and listen to the Village carolers and musicians. Each building is decorated in an old-world Christmas tradition including Allaire Mansion in the 19th century French tradition. The general store and bakery are open for holiday shopping. Click here for more information.

Winter Wonderland of Dining, Congress Hall, Cape May – Two unique holiday dining experiences are coming to historic Congress Hall’s Winter Wonderland celebration. At the heated, winter-white The Igloos arranged on the lawn overlooking the ocean, enjoy a Scandinavian-inspired meal with dishes such as caviar deviled eggs, marinated cucumber salad, Swedish meatballs, smoked fish pie and pork and fennel sausage.

Beach Plum Farm, West Cape May – In the woods a few miles from Sunset Beach and the Cape May Lighthouse is Beach Plum Farm, a 62-acre working farm with a kitchen that features its fruits, vegetables, chickens, eggs and hogs. The Hoop House is decorated with pine garland and string lights hung above candelit tables in a large open space. The special holiday dinner series is a delight from all senses. Click here for more information.

Holiday in The Park, Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson – Lights, seasonal treats, Santa’s village and more than 30 thrilling rides are waiting for you this holiday season at Six Flags. From mid-November to New Years'. Each themed area has been given a holiday makeover celebrating traditions from around the world. Kids can visit Santa in his workshop. Stay until after sunset to see a snowy finale. Open most weekends through Christmas.

After dark Mondays through Thursdays, drive through Holiday in the Park, distinctly different areas throughout the 140-acre theme park which will be filled with twinkling lights, live entertainment, and festive music. Guests will enjoy distanced greetings from beloved holiday characters decked out for the holidays, popular iconic holiday decorations, a drive-by featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus and their helpful elves, and much more. Click here for more information.

Holiday Performances

Surflight Theatre, Beach Haven, Long Beach Island – The theater’s holiday show says it all: We Need a Little Christmas – A Surflight Holiday Musical. A welcome bright light in the dim theater season is Surflight Theatre which is one of only a handful of theaters in the nation that forged ahead this summer and fall with full-scale musicals. We Need a Little Christmas is their big holiday, Dec. 11-20 with professional actors and young performers from the community.

Holiday Harmonies, Red Bank -- Every Saturday and Sunday through December 20. Traditional carolers, choirs, brass bands, handbells, rock, folk, and jazz as musicians fill the sidewalks of Red Bank. Click here for more information.

Tree Lightings, Parades, One-Day Events

Surf City Christmas Tree Lighting – 5:30 p.m., Dec. 4 at Borough Hall.

41st Annual Ship Bottom Christmas Parade – 1 p.m. Dec. 5. To be considered for prizes, pre-registration is required. Click here for more information.

Tuckerton Christmas Parade – 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Third Avenue, Tuckerton.

Shopping

Historic Smithville – December in Smithville is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the holidays and buy gifts for everyone on your list. With more than 60 restaurants and shops surrounding a lake, you’ll be able to avoid the hustle and bustle of the indoor mall scene. Starting on Thanksgiving, take a ride on the Holiday Train with your kids or enjoy the evening Holiday Light Show on the Lake or. Weekends in December, there are special event such as Dickens Fest, the Magic Talking Tree and Girls Night Out. Click here for more information.

Winterwood Gifts – Two stores in Cape May and Rio Grande with thousands of ornaments and hundreds of gifts. Click here for more information.