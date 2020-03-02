Hit-&-Run Victim’s Severed Arm Found in a Different County, Sources Say

The severed arm of a woman who was struck and killed by several vehicles in Bucks County early Monday morning was found miles away in Philadelphia, sources told NBC10.

The 29-year-old woman was either walking or trying to cross Route 1 between interstate 295 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. when she was struck by multiple vehicles traveling southbound.

None of the striking drivers stayed at the scene, police said.

About five hours later, a passerby found what appeared to be a human left arm on the side of the road on the 8800 block of Pine Road in Philadelphia. Law enforcement sources confirmed with NBC10 they believe the arm belonged to the hit-and-run victim.

The sources told NBC10 the initial fingerprint test for the arm matched the hit-and-run victim. The rest of the victim's remains were taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner.

Investigators have not yet revealed how the body part ended up so far away from the crash scene. The two locations are more than eight miles apart.

