A man died after being dragged hundreds of feet during a deadly Kensington neighborhood hit-and-run, Philadelphia police said.

The force of impact the early Wednesday crash along the 1900 block of East Lehigh Avenue knocked the man out of his sneakers, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"It does appear that speed was a factor," Small said.

The man -- believed to be in his 30s -- was walking in a crosswalk across Lehigh Avenue and Emerald Street around 3 a.m. when a speeding SUV struck him, investigators said.

Surveillance video "clearly" shows the man being struck and dragged about 400 feet, Small said.

"This victim was struck with such force that he was knocked out of both of his sneakers," Small said.

Responding officers found the unresponsive man suffering from trauma to his face, head and body, Small said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The striking vehicle "never slowed down" and continued westbound on Lehigh Avenue, Small said.

Police found several parts of the striking SUV -- possibly a dark-colored Cadillac Escalade -- at the scene, Small said. The SUV should have significant damage.

Police hoped those broken car pieces leads them to the damaged SUV and its driver.