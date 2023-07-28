hit-and-run

Hit-and-run driver knocks cyclist 200 feet in the air, leaves him for dead

A driver is wanted after a victim riding a bike was knocked 200 feet in the air and left for dead along Woodhaven Road on July 28, 2023

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a car suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officers and medics responded to the scene to find a victim -- believed to be around 18-years-old -- on the ground in the outer westbound lanes of Woodhaven Road, near Byberry Road just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The young man was suffering from severe trauma to his face, head chest, and back, Small said.

Investigators said they found a pair of sandals they say belong to the victim 200 feet away from where he was found.

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:53 am, Small said.

During the time of the incident, the victim was riding a mountain bike, which was found at the scene, police said. It was unclear if the victim was riding in the bike lane or the main road.

Crash investigators examined the scene and found a large piece of plastic that is believed to be a part of the wheel well of the striking car, as well as a Dodge front emblem, Small said.

"Crash investigators believe speed was a factor," Small said. "At this point, we believe we are looking for a Dodge."

