A hit-and-run driver jumped the curb and struck a woman and her friend's two children in West Philadelphia Monday night, Philadelphia police said.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. at 49th and 50th streets and Haverford Avenue, investigators said.

The victims involved include a 29-year-old woman, a 3-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl, according to police.

They all were transported to local hospitals to treat their injuries. Both the toddler and teen sisters sustained cuts and bruises from the hit, they were listed in stable condition, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The 29-year-old woman was more seriously hurt and listed in critical condition with leg injuries.

Police said the injured woman is a friend of the mother of the girls and that they were all walking together at the time, police said. The mother escaped the hit-and-run without physical injuries.

"The striking vehicle was traveling north on 49th when it was crossing 50th and Haverford just before 10 p.m. when the vehicle jumped the curb, struck several victims, hit a fire hydrant and left the scene," Small said. "It's believed to have been traveling at a high rate of speed."

Police continued Tuesday morning to search for a dark sedan, possible a black Nissan.