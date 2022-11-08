Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Woman on Black Horse Pike

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Blackwood, New Jersey, and then fled the scene late Monday night.

The victim, later identified as 58-year-old Elaine Hubler of Hilltop, New Jersey, was walking along the 800 block of Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and Rt. 42 shortly before 10:30 p.m. when she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle traveling northbound. The vehicle then continued northbound without stopping.

Passing motorists stayed with Hubler until police, firefighters and medics arrived. Hubler was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Black Horse Pike was closed for about three hours after the deadly crash.

Police later released surveillance video of the crash. They believe the car has moderate front end damage.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run vehicle or driver, please call Gloucester Township Police at (856) 228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (856) 842-5560.

You can also text an anonymous tip to Gloucester Township Police by texting “TIP GLOTWPPD” and a message to 888777.