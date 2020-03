Philadelphia police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 64-year-old man as he walked in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 2200 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Medics tried to help the victim, but he died at the scene.

Police could not provide a make or model of the suspect vehicle, but said it was red. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.