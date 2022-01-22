Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman Who Had Just Gotten Off Bus

A driver struck a 50-year-old woman who had just gotten off the bus, then drove over a median with the victim still on the hood of the car before fleeing the scene and leaving her to die, police said.

The woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street near the intersection of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia around 11:30 p.m. when a driver in a Chevrolet Impala hit her, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

With the woman still on the hood of the car, the driver went over a median before coming to a rest on the northbound lanes of Broad Street, the PPD said. “Several” people in the vehicle then ran away, leaving the woman behind, the department added.

The unidentified victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Separately, another hit-and-run driver killed a 46-year-old woman in the Eastwick neighborhood after striking her on the 2700 block of Island Avenue around 8:55 p.m. Friday, police said. Medics rushed the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m.

Police did not have a vehicle description in the second incident.

Both cases remain under investigation.