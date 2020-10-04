Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian in North Philadelphia

A person was killed in North Philadelphia Sunday morning when a driver struck them and fled the scene.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Whitaker Avenue, near the intersection of Hunting Park Avenue, around 2:45 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said. When they arrived, they found the person’s body on the pavement.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the deceased.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be dark in color and possibly an SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD’s Accident Investigation District.