Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man After Dragging Him for More Than a Block

Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck and dragged a man for more than a block over the weekend.
Jamal Jackson, 31, was at the intersection of E Street and Allegheny Avenue on Sunday around 12:15 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle slowed down and then continued to drag Jackson for one and a half blocks before Jackson became dislodged. The vehicle fled the scene and Jackson died from his injuries.
Police later released a surveillance photo of the hit-and-run vehicle. It’s described as a white or light gray 2004 through 2008 Acura TL with a sunroof and damage to the right rear bumper area.
If you have any information on the driver or vehicle, call the Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.