Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and other city officials plan to provide an update on a hit-and-run crash that injured three nurses who were helping a gunshot victim outside of a Philadelphia hospital over the weekend.

The ordeal began early Saturday morning when a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body along the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee transported the gunshot victim to the ambulance bay area of Penn Presbyterian Hospital on 3900 Powelton Avenue at 4:22 a.m. that morning.

As three nurses tended to the gunshot victim, the driver of the Jeep Cherokee drove off, striking the three nurses before fleeing the scene, police said.

One nurse, a 36-year-old man, suffered facial injuries and internal bleeding. He is currently in critical condition. The second nurse, a 51-year-old man, suffered injuries to his head and back while the third nurse, a 37-year-old man, suffered injuries to his legs. They are both in stable condition.

The gunshot victim, who police say may have suffered an additional head injury when the Jeep Cherokee fled the scene, is currently listed in critical condition.

All four victims are being treated at Penn Presbyterian.

Police later recovered the hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday but continue to search for the driver.

In addition to Mayor Parker and Commissioner Bethel, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee and Assistant District Attorney William Fritze will all provide updates on the investigation during a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 4:30 p.m. at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. You can watch that press conference live in the video embedded on top of this article.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts or the hit-and-run, please call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).