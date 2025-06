A man is in critical condition after police said he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at 2nd and Lehigh Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, June 26, 2025, as the man was crossing the street.

At this time, police don't have a description of the striking vehicle yet, but they're working to track down the driver.