Philadelphia

Man critically injured in North Philadelphia hit-and-run, police seek driver

Police said the incident happened on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of 21st Street and Allegheny Avenue

By Cherise Lynch

Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia that left a 49-year-old man critically injured.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 12:15 a.m., officers responded to an auto and pedestrian crash that occurred at the intersection of 21st Street and Allegheny Avenue. 

Police said responding officers found a man lying on the street with head and leg injuries. He was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

The striking vehicle fled the scene, police said. There is currently no available information on the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and all tips will remain confidential.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaNorth Philadelphia
