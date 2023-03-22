After nearly a century in Center City Philadelphia, a small brick building with plenty of history is heading to greener pastures.

The historic Gulf Gas Station was propped up Wednesday at the corner and 20th and Arch as crews prepared to move it after nearly a century.

The small structure was built along 20th Street, between Cuthbert and Arch streets, to serve as a gas station in 1930, according to OCF Realty's Naked Philly blog. It was slated for demolition in the 1980s, but withstood for decades as the adjacent lot was used for rental cars and parking.

“The structure will be preserved and, while placed in an ahistorical context, it’s going to remain publicly usable,” Patrick Grossi, director of advocacy for the Preservation Alliance of Philadelphia, told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Parkway Corporation is moving the old structure to a new location near the Sedgley Porter House in Fairmount Park to make way for the construction of the new 18-story Chubb office tower at 20th and Arch.

Once on Lemon Hill, the building will serve as part of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia's Youth Cycling Education Center. In a tweet, the bike coalition said the building is "so excited to be moving."

Ready to go! I'm so excited to be moving tomorrow night at 10pm (dependent on City permits) to the @philaparkandrec Sedgley Porter House property and join Youth Cycling's Education Center. Thanks to Wolfe Building Movers and @ParkwayCorp pic.twitter.com/9VpNL2vvms — Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (@bcgp) March 21, 2023

What Does It Take to Move a Building?

To move a building, it takes a coordinated effort between crews, according to a PR firm for Parkway. Part of that effort includes the temporary removal of traffic signals in Center City.

The total cost of the move is around $1 million Parkway told the Inquirer.

What Route Will the Historic Gas Station Take From Center City to Fairmount Park?

Here's the full schedule for moving the old building:

10 p.m.: Police presence starts. 20th street to be shut down. Electrician will remove traffic signal mast arms in the way at Arch, Cherry and Race streets. Building will be moved into street.

10:30 p.m.: When the way is clear building will begin to move down 20th Street. Should take about an hour to reach BF Parkway.

11:30 p.m.: Building will continue down Parkway, around east side of oval and past Art Museum onto Kelly Drive.

12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Building to turn right on Sedgley Drive and proceed to final destination.