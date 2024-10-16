Historic bank in Old City to transform into a 6-story immersive art experience

A historic bank in Old City that has been empty for a decade will soon be the home of an 8,000-square-foot, six-story immersive art experience.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit Ministry of Awe, the team behind the redesign, held a ceremonial wall-breaking, letting everyone know what will become of the 19th-century Manufacturer's National Bank on N. 3rd St.

"This building, this bank in historic Philadelphia, open six days a week as one big work of art that you can tour," said Meg Saligman of Ministry of Awe.

There will be multiple floors showcasing all kinds of art, and an old bank will be the overriding theme.

During the ceremony, the team, all dressed in banking costumes, danced out of the vault; there were chocolate gold coins, and fake money even fell from above.

Then, an alarm went off at one point, and a bank robber artistically made their way down from the very high ceiling, a ceiling that will eventually be an interactive AI-driven piece of art.

"You come in here and then you come out changed you come out energized. You want to spend money you want to live and like experience the neighborhood in a different way," said State Senator Nikil Saval (D–Philadelphia).

In late 2025, you can start getting timed tickets to come in and experience all of it for yourself, with actors and creators walking amongst the visitors.