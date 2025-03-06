A three-time champion high school wrestler in New Jersey who has been embroiled in scandal over a brawl during his match got an eleventh-hour win from a judge, giving him the go-ahead to compete for the state title.

The judge on Wednesday cleared the way for Saint John Vianney high school senior Anthony Knox Jr. to compete in the state wrestling championships, which gets underway Thursday in Atlantic City. That decision came a day after Knox was charged for his alleged involvement in a fracas that broke out in the stands during his match on Feb. 22.

Knox was charged by Collingswood police with simple assault and causing bodily injury stemming from the fight in the crowd that involved his father. Videos posted to social media showed a chaotic brawl erupt in the stands of a high school competition in Camden County. Knox could be seen in the videos running into the stands.

"I saw an angry mob surround my father and I made the decision to assist in his aid," he said at an earlier press conference.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Knox and his family have denied hitting anyone, saying they are the victims. Police have not identified any others involved in the brawl.

"Parents started to become more and more irritated and the crowd started getting rowdy," said the student-athlete's father, Anthony Knox Sr. "I never hit anybody. I was assaulted by a mob of people that have been thrown out of countless wrestling events."

A high school wrestler who was banned from competing after a brawl in the stands, was back on the mat following a last-minute ruling. NBC New York's Chris Jose reports.

Knox Sr. insisted he never threw any punches, but said his son was left to pay the price.

"No one asked my son after they came to the decision what happened with him. No one had a hearing for him. They just came to a decision on their own – they made him a scapegoat," said Knox Sr.

As a result, Knox was suspended by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) for the rest of the season for violating the sportsmanship policy as well as its "disqualification rule for leaving the bench area during an altercation."

In effect, it meant Knox's shot at a historic four-peat was over. But the family appealed that decision, alleging the NJSIAA stripped Knox of his due process. They won a temporary reprieve, allowing him to compete until a further order of the court. The judge said NJSIAA’s decision to ban Knox Jr without notifying him undermined public confidence.

Following Wednesday's ruling that permitted Knox to compete despite facing criminal charges, the Saint John Vianney High School Administration said it "respects the decision."

The NJSIAA said in a statement that they "are disappointed with the trial court’s decision allowing Anthony Knox to compete and have asked the appeals court to intervene." The association said it would comply with the temporary restraining order allowing Knox to compete, unless other appeals courts rule otherwise.

The family’s attorney said Knox is prepared to be in Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City Thursday and compete in the state championships. If he wins, it would be his fourth state title.

“We are very happy with the Judge's decision and beyond grateful for the outpouring of support received from so many across New Jersey," the family said in a statement.