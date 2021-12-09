High School Coach Accused of Sending Sexually Explicit Messages to Girls

What to Know Donnie Reed, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minor and other related offenses.

A Bucks County high school coach and teaching assistant is accused of sending sexually explicit videos, photos and messages to underage girls.

Donnie Reed, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children, corruption of a minor and other related offenses.

The investigation began on October 6, 2021, when Bensalem Police received an anonymous report that a teacher at Bensalem High School was sending inappropriate messages and pictures to underage girls. Police identified Reed, who worked as a special teaching assistant and basketball and football coach at the school, as the suspect.

Investigators said Reed began making inappropriate comments and sending sexually explicit Snapchat messages to at least six different girls who were either 14 or 15 years of age at the school.

The messages included videos of Reed committing sex acts, according to investigators. Reed also asked a girl to perform oral sex on him, repeatedly asked sexually explicit questions and asked for nude pictures from many of the girls, police said.

Reed was arraigned and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $1,000,000 bail.

Police believe there may be more potential victims out there. If you have any information on the investigation or on Reed, please call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.