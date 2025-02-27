Residents throughout the Greater Philadelphia region are saying that their energy bills are just too high and even higher than normal.

In the state of Delaware, residents said they are getting astronomically high energy bills that just don't make sense.

On Wednesday evening, a town hall was held to address the frustrations of Delmarva Power customers. It was a room filled with angry residents looking for answers but by the end of the meeting, they said, they didn't get those answers.

"You guys are going to kill Delaware because us middle class people who are sitting in this room cannot afford this," one person said during the meeting.

Delmarva Power blamed the combination of the cold temperatures with the increase in usage for driving bills up.

"In order to keep up with these temperatures outside, your home is working that much harder. Our customers are using energy differently so that demand is really playing a factor with their bills," Delmarva Power spokesperson Amber Burruezo said.

But, residents said this is just not the case.

"I don't use gas. Our electric bill has doubled. It's doubled," resident Jim Servino said. "I am on a fixed income."

It's an issue plaguing residents throughout the tristate.

One Philadelphia resident shared their PECO bill with NBC10. His home is about 800 square feet and is occupied by just one person but his bill for January was $721.

PECO said higher prices are due to the extremely cold winter, so customers could see an increase in their bills.

Delaware state representatives introduced multiple bills to mitigate the issue and provide financial assistance.

Residents told NBC10 that even if the bills pass, it would not be enough to help.

"People are already suffering with, you know, I mean it is so cliché, the price of eggs," Delaware resident Gema Lowery said.

The energy companies tell NBC10 that customers who are having trouble paying their bills should go to their websites for more information on the resources available.