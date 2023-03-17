Amtrak

Hey Night Owls. You Can Get Amtrak Tickets in, Out of Philly for Just $5, $10

Amtrak is now offering its overnight fares as low as $5 or $10 to connect Philadelphia with other East Coast destinations

By Kaamil Jones

Yes you read that headline right.

Amtrak is offering new "Night Owl Fares" that will have you not needing to fork over much dough to ride the rails connecting Philadelphia with several other East Coast cities.

The transportation company announced Thursday that the new "special" night owl fares ranging from $5 to $20 are now available on select Amtrak Northeast Corridor routes.

When are the cheap rides available?

The low cost ticket rate is available from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for people traveling between New York and Washington D.C. only.

Where can I go for cheap to and from Philly? How Much will it cost me?

On a one-way coach fare, a ticket connecting Philadelphia and Washington D.C. and Philly and New York would cost just $10. A ticket connecting Philadelphia and Baltimore costs jut $5.

Tickets can be booked on Amtrak's site now.

