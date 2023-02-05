Philadelphia

Hero SEPTA Driver to be Special Guest at State of the Union Address

SEPTA bus driver, Chris DeShields -- who intervened to help a woman who was being carjacked -- will be a special guest at President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address on Feb. 7.

By Hayden Mitman

SEPTA bus driver, Chris DeShields hold a cetificate he received for his heroic actions
SEPTA

While driving his route, on the night of Jan. 25, SEPTA bus driver, Chris DeShields saw a woman being carjacked.

He decided to intervene and helped stop the crime.

When he came upon a the scene along Frankford Avenue, near Thompson Street, late that evening, the bus driver used his 40-foot-long vehicle to block in the would-be carjackers, scaring them off.

Since then, DeShields has been honored by SEPTA for his actions and, soon, he'll be a special guest during President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C.

Congressman Brendan F. Boyle, of the city's 2nd congressional district, has invited DeShields to attend the address on Feb. 7, as his guest.

“I am proud to have my constituent Chris DeShields join me for this year’s State of the Union Address," said Boyle in a statement. “Chris’s brave actions on that night should be recognized. He is a true example of an ordinary person who did an extraordinary thing.”

Congressman Boyle, in a statement, said he invited DeShields in order to recognize him for "his heroism and courage."

The congressman’s father, Frank Boyle, is a retired SEPTA worker.

