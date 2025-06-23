Here's how to stay safe and cool amid dangerous heat wave in Philly area

Extreme and dangerous heat is expected for the Philly area from Monday through Wednesday evening, with feel like temperatures reaching up to 108 degrees.

NBC10 First Alert Weather Meteorologists have temperatures reaching 100 degrees on Monday, with Tuesday likely being the hottest day before a cool off on Thursday.

Local officials are taking steps to help residents stay cool and safe this week, with public pools and cooling centers open to the public.

In Philadelphia, there will be more than 40 cooling centers open for the public during the peak heat hours. A map of all the locations can be found here.

Philly will also have its public pools open for people who want to take a nice dip in the water. However, be mindful to stay hydrated and limit the time spent out in the sun.

Several other agencies in the Philly area have also posted helpful links with resources and cooling center locations. They are listed below:

Bucks County - https://buckscounty.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1329

Chester County - https://www.chesco.org/4250/Extreme-Heat

Montgomery County - https://montgomerycountypa.gov/573/Extreme-Weather---Heat

New Jersey - https://nj211.org/nj-cooling-centers

Pennsylvania Statewide - https://search.pa211.org/search?query=TH-2600.1900&query_label=Cooling%20Centers&query_type=taxonomy

Extreme heat can be especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and people who spend many hours outside or without air conditioning.

To stay safe, people are urged to stay hydrated, limit the time spent in the sun, stay in the air conditioning when possible and checkup on older relatives and neighbors.

In the case of an emergency, always call 9-1-1.

The Philadelphia area will have temperatures break 100 degrees this week, which has many taking extra precautions. NBC10's Lili Zheng has the story.

Sunday cool down

The heat wave began on Sunday, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Philly residents were already taking extra precautions before the worst of the heat arrives.

Pat Baumgardner of Philadelphia and his daughter spent part of Sunday evening cooling off at one of the city’s fountains.

“Tuesday’s going to be 100? I’m a little nervous about that,” Baumgardner. “I think we have a deck at our house, a little kiddie pool. We’re going to fill that up. I’m going to work from home in the AC and get this little girl playing in the water, in the shade.”

Wawa Welcome America also hosted a new block party as part of its 16-day celebration on Sunday. The block party was in partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and outside Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field. Designed to underscore the anticipation and excitement leading up to 2026, it drew crowds despite the heat.

“We think it’s great. I think it’s wonderful the city is doing this for their citizens. Very impressed,” Kathy Macartney said. “I would prefer for it to be about 10 degrees cooler, but it doesn’t stop us.”

The block party was wrapping up as Phillies fans headed to the ballpark for the Sunday evening game.

“It might be hot out the next couple of days. I work outside at Hershey Park, so stay hydrated. That’s the key. Shade when you can,” David Ferraro said. “Just pay attention to your body to make sure you’re not overheated. Not overstressed. Take it easy.”