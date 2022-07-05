Chaos plagued Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway as reports of a shooting sent people running for cover during July 4th fireworks Monday night. Two officers were shot and treated.
In fear for their lives, some people left everything behind. Strollers, cellphones, bikes and handbags were among the things littering the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Tuesday morning as the area remained closed.
Lost and Found
Officials from the City of Philadelphia said in a news release people can reclaim lost items by contacting the Welcome America office at information@welcomeamerica.com.
The City also shared how to deal with trauma following tragic events like this one.
How to Deal With Trauma
Help is available through the 24/7 Philadelphia Crisis Line, the City said. The number to that hotline is (215) 685-6440.
People seeking mental health services can also call (888) 545-2600 or visit dbhids.org/boost, the City said.
The city recommends the advice of The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to help kids cope with trauma like this one.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.