Here Are Some Jobs Hiring in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

As the country continues to economically recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of employers are searching for workers and plenty of people are looking for jobs.

In the spirit of helping people find employment, NBC10 is publishing a list of available jobs in the greater Philadelphia area. Check out the job descriptions below and see if any is the right fit for you:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Location: 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Description: Morey’s Piers and Water Parks is looking to fill a host of positions this summer. From ride and game operators to water park lifeguards, to restaurant cooks and servers and more, there is a plethora of jobs to choose from. Workers 18 and older would pe paid $15 an hour, 16 and 17-year-olds would get $14 an hour and 14 and 15-year-olds would earn $12.50.

Location: Various, including Pocono Mountains

Great Wolf Lodge is looking to fill 2,000 jobs at 16 of its U.S.-based locations, including the one in the Pocono Mountains. Great Wolf Lodge Poconos is hiring for all positions, but the company has its greatest need for lifeguard, housekeeping and food and beverage roles.

Location: Various jobs throughout the town.

OK, so this isn’t just one job. King of Prussia is bringing together various employers looking to fill spots.

They include AVE King of Prussia, Bahama Breeze, bartaco, Bonefish Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chick-fil-A, KOP, Chili's Grill and Bar, Crowne Plaza King of Prussia, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Fogo de Chao, Founding Farmers , Grand Lux Café, Holiday Inn Express & Suites King of Prussia, Honeygrow, Hyatt House King of Prussia, Maggiano's Little Italy, MISSION BBQ King of Prussia, Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue, Outback Steakhouse , Paladar Latin Kitchen, Seasons 52, Shake Shack, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Sweetgreen, the Alloy King of Prussia – a DoubleTree by Hilton, The Capital Grille , True Food Kitchen, Valley Forge Casino & Resort, and Wurzak Hotel Group.

Location: 741 Fifth Avenue, King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania / 161 Venture Dr., Seaford, Delaware

FedEx wants to hire around 200 package handlers to fill all four of its shifts at its King of Prussia warehouse. This is a non-driving job, with workers moving and scanning packages, documents and, at times, dangerous goods. FedEx is also looking for full-time and part-time package handlers at its Seaford, Delaware, location.

Location: 1528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Suraya in Fishtown is looking for cooks. Anyone interested should email Managers@SurayaPhilly.com.

Location: 1750 Clements Bridge Rd, Deptford, NJ 08096

Owner Bill Balis told NBC10 he’s hoping to find wait staff and bartenders and the business that usually operates with 120 workers but is now having to make due with around 40.

Location: 500 Delsea Dr., Glassboro, NJ 08028 / 1753 US-206, Southampton Township, NJ 08088

Owner Paul Tsiknakis said he’s looking to full about 30 cook, server, dishwasher and busser jobs – and he’s increasing pay to attract workers.