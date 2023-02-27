The list of artists coming to Philly in 2023 is growing with stars like Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel announcing tour dates in the city.

We have all of your concert needs covered, with information about tour dates, venues and where you can buy tickets.

SZA

Grammy Award winning R&B artist SZA is performing at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2 to promote her new album 'SOS.'

When: March 2

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are sold out on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

"The Boss" is making his first stop of the year in Philly in March with one night at the Wells Fargo Center. He will be back in August for two nights at Citizens Bank Park.

When and Where: March 16 at the Wells Fargo Center and Aug. 16 and 19 at Citizens Bank Park

Tickets: Tickets for the Citizens Bank Park dates go on sale on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. on the stadium's website.

Muse

English rock band Muse is stopping at the Wells Fargo Center on its Will of the People World Tour where they will be joined by Evanescence.

When: March 19

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Future and Friends

Future is stopping in Philadelphia for his 'One Big Party Tour' with special guests including Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist and Dess Dior.

When: March 24

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Taylor Swift

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is performing at the Linc for three nights in May as part of The Eras Tour. She will be joined by Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams and GAYLE.

When: May 12-14

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Tickets: Tickets are sold out.

The Roots Picnic

The Roots Picnic is back at the Mann in Fairmount Park with headliners including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy & The Roots and Lil Uzi Vert.

When: June 2-4

Where: The Mann

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Ed Sheeran

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is performing at the Linc this summer.

When: June 3

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Canadian singer and songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Wells Fargo Center with special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

When: June 7

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Dead & Company

If you want to catch the Dead one more time, you're in luck. Dead & Company: The Final Tour is coming to Citizens Bank Park this summer.

When: June 15

Where: Citizens Bank Park

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are performing in Philly for their "Two Icons, One Night" tour.

When: June 16

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour is stopping at Citizens Bank Park in June.

When: June 17

Where: Citizens Bank Park

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Weezer

Weezer is playing TD Pavilion at the Mann in June as part of its Indie Rock Road Trip summer tour.

When: June 27

Where: TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tickets: Tickets will be available here on March 1.

James Taylor

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor is performing at the Mann this July.

When: July 1

Where: TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is stopping in Philly on the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

When: July 12

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

The Dave Matthews Band

The Dave Matthews Band is making stops at the PNC Bank Arts center in Holmdel, NJ and Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ.

When and Where: July 16 at PNC Bank Arts Center and July 21 and 22 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Phish

Phish's 23-date summer tour includes two nights in Philly at the Mann.

When: July 25 and 26

Where: TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tickets: Tickets will be available here on March 3.

Luke Combs

Country singer Luke Combs is performing at the Linc in July as part of his upcoming world tour. He will be joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

When: July 29

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Tickets: Only verified resale tickets remain on Ticketmaster.

Sam Smith

The 'Stay With Me' singer is coming to the Wells Fargo Center in August for their GLORIA tour.

When: Aug. 2

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Duran Duran

English rock band Duran Duran is stopping in Philly alongside Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille.

When: Sept. 7

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Beck and Phoenix

Beck and Phoenix are co-headlining their 19-city Summer Odyssey tour with one night in Philly.

When: Sept. 8

Where: TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Arctic Monkeys

The English rock band is stopping at the Mann on its 2023 North American tour.

When: Sept. 5

Where: TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tickets: Only verified resale tickets remain on Ticketmaster.

P!NK

P!NK is spending two nights in Philly this September for her Summer Carnival 2023 tour.

When: Sept. 18 and 19

Where: Citizens Bank Park

Tickets: Tickets are available here.