Through February 2021, permits for public events — including parades, carnivals, flea markets, festivals, block parties and concerts — the city's special events department will not be accepted, reviewed or granted, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Tuesday.

Below is a list of large events that have announced they have canceled this year, are hoping to return in 2021, and/or have some virtual opportunities.

Are we missing your event? Email us at phillywebteam@nbcuni.com to be added.

Runs/Walks/Marathons

July 19, 2020

Get Your Rear in Gear: is now a virtual race for 2020.

August 30, 2020

Philly 10k: is planning on going virtual, updates to be announced.

September 19-20, 2020

Rock n’ Roll Half Marathon Run: Philadelphia’s Rock n’ Roll Half Marathon, 7.6k and 5k are canceled.

September 26, 2020

Eagles Autism Challenge: The 3rd annual Eagles Autism Challenge will move to an all-virtual format on September 26, 2020.

Oct 1, 2020

The Chase Corporate Challenge: is canceled, but virtual opportunities may be rescheduled.

October 3, 2020

Friends on the Run: As of right now, canceled, but there may be a future virtual alternate route.

October 4, 2020

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run: The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is turning to a virtual race to allow runners to run 10 miles on their own.

October 11, 2020

Philly Kidney Walk: Canceled, but virtual opportunities may happen.

October 25, 2020

The Market Street Run for Blue: Canceled, but planning to be held in 2021.

November 14, 2020

Rocky Run Philadelphia: Rocky Run Philly is canceled, virtual opportunities may be scheduled.

November 21-22, 2020

The Philadelphia Marathon: The Philadelphia Marathon is cancelled this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Participants will have the option to receive a deferral (2021, 2022, 2023), obtain a refund, or make a donation to the American Association for Cancer Research. Everyone will be contacted via email with additional information and details on selecting one of the options.

Love Run Philly: Love Run Philly is not occurring in 2020, rescheduled until March 28, 2021.

Parades and Festivals

August 14, 2020

Bayada Regatta: Canceled in 2020, planning to hold in 2021.

September 5-7, 2020

Made In America: The popular Philadelphia music festival along Benjamin Franklin Parkway is canceled for 2020, and is planning a 2021 festival.

September 11-13, 2020

Rittenhouse Fineart Show: Most likely will be virtual, similarly how a June event was held. More details to come.

September 20, 2020

Boricua Festival: Canceled, rescheduled for September 25, 2021.

September 26, 2020

Blocktober Fest: Canceled, planning to be return in 2021.

October 2, 2020

Halloween Events at The Woodlands: Public programs and tours of The Woodlands are canceled for the foreseeable future but with the gates open to visitors Wednesday - Sunday (now closed Mondays and Tuesdays). They are holding digital tours from their website.

Eastern State Penitentiary : Due to ongoing public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus, Eastern State Penitentiary will remain temporarily closed to the public until further notice. They are holding virtual tours online from their website.

October 3, 2020

Roxtober Festival : Canceled, planning to return in 2021.

October 6, 2020

Pulaski Parade: Canceled for 2020, planning to return in 2021.

October 11, 2020

Old City Festival: Canceled, planning on a 2021 festival.

October 17, 2020

Rittenhouse Row Festival: Canceled, planning on a 2021 festival.

October 24- 25, 2020

South 9th Street Italian Festival: Canceled, planning to hold in 2021.

November 8, 2020

Philadelphia Veteran’s Day Parade : Canceled for 2020, planning to hold in 2021.

November 21, 2020

Thanksgiving Day Parade: Canceled for 2020, planning on holding in 2021.

January 1, 2021

Mummer's Parade: The 120 year old Mummer’s Parade will not be held this year.

SPORTING EVENTS

October 24-25, 2020

Head of the Schuylkill Regatta : The 50th anniversary Head of the Schuylkill Regatta organizers are planning a virtual event. Details will soon be announced.