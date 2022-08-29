Here Are 5 Free Family Fun Things to Do in the Philly Area This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, meaning family fun time for many. But that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of money on your chosen activities.

From Pennsylvania to New Jersey to Delaware, the greater Philadelphia area offers great ways to go out, have fun and enjoy quality time with friends and family -- all for free.

Check out the list below for some great, no-cost ways to enjoy time together.

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Offering 10 miles of trails to walk or bike, the refuge provides many opportunities for visitors to connect with nature.

John Heinz National Park is a treasured green space nestled within the City of Philadelphia and Tinicum Township, teeming with a rich diversity of fish, wildlife and plants native to the Delaware Estuary.

The refuge supports a diversity of habitats, including freshwater tidal marsh, open waters, mudflats and woodlands that hundreds of species call home. Here, some species you'll find include the bald eagle, red-bellied turtle, and/or a great blue heron.

Cape May County Zoo - Cape May, NJ

Boasting both a zoo and an 85-acre park, Cape May County zoo is home to over 550 different animals from around the world. This non-profit county zoo is perfect for a leisurely day to enjoy the outdoors.

Cape May County Zoo

With well over 200 species of animals, you can easily spend the day here. Pack a lunch to eat in the park and wander in and out of the zoo as you wish.

Admission and parking is free; however, the zoo thrives on donations.

Ringing Rocks Park - Upper Eddy, Pa.

Looking for some more action? You can bring your own hammer to Ringing Rocks Park and strike the 123-acre boulder field and make those boulders ring!

Ringing Rocks is also home to Bucks County's largest waterfall, so pack a picnic and have lunch by the rushing water. The park is open from sunrise until sunset and biking is also available.

Bridgeton Hall of Fame All Sports Museum-Bridgeton, NJ

Sports fans, you can enjoy this free museum that honors individuals and teams of every sport within the South Jersey region. Photos, equipment, scrapbooks and memorabilia of nationally, locally and regionally acclaimed athletes are on display for your enjoyment.

The museum houses iconic sports artifacts such as a Golden Glove from baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays; 1980 World Champion Philadelphia Phillies memorabilia; the Cincinnati Reds bat collection and uniforms and equipment from baseball's first female umpire, Bernice Gera.

Pickering Beach - Dover, Del.

Head to the beach!

Pickering Beach provides marine-life enthusiasts and families with an opportunity to observe the seasonal migration of horseshoe crabs to the beach to spawn their eggs.

Amenities also include a boat launch for fishing, but the highlight is watching the variety of birds and crabs. This is the perfect beach to watch the sunset and bring your pets along for the trip!