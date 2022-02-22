Man Shot, Killed in Hallway of Roxborough Apartment Building

A man visiting family members inside a Roxborough apartment complex was gunned down during an altercation that spilled out into the hallway.

The shooting took place in a fifth-floor hallway inside a building at the Henry on the Park Apartment Homes along Henry Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

Police found the 24-year-old man unresponsive on the ground in the hallway, he had been shot multiple times, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene as police searched for clues.

Investigators found evidence that at least 15 gunshots were fired, Small said.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. The man who was killed was visiting family members, witnesses told police.

Police said the gunman fled the scene after the shooting.

"We know who we're looking for," Small said.

Two other men, two women and a child around 1 years old were involved at the scene. None of them were struck by gunfire, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.