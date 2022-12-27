Philadelphia

Heavy Smoke, Flames Seen as Rowhome Fire Breaks Out in Wissinoming

By Travis Hughes

Telemundo

A fire raging in a rowhome in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood appears to have spread to at least one neighboring property.

SkyForce10 was live over the scene on the 6100 block of Gillespie Street where firefighters could be seen on the roof of one home. Another is completely engulfed in flames.

There is no word on injuries or if the homes are occupied.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Us