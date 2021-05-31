Heavily-Armed Suspect Arrested After South Jersey Lockdown

A man holding a "high-power, high-capacity assault weapon" and two handguns was arrested late Saturday in Deptford Township, New Jersey, after he allegedly entered a home and fired shots before fleeing.

Michael Dorazo, 41, of Glendora, New Jersey, was arrested with three firearms a short time after the shooting on Pasadena Avenue in Deptford.

Dorazo was found after a police shutdown of the neighborhood and an extensive search, police said.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known, but Dorazo was charged with attempted murder.

A shelter-in-place order was issued to residents in Pasadena Avenue and Hurffville Road as officers searched the area but was later revoked by 7:15 p.m.

Shelter in place is over. Update on Swat situation in Deptford. Police do tell me this investigation is ongoing and active. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/DtttItHZpb — Steven Fisher (@Steven_Fisher10) May 29, 2021

Several police vehicles and a SWAT unit were seen on the scene as the 4-hour standoff between the man and police prevailed.