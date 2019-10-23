‘Hear Our Prayers:’ Dulce María Alavez Family and Loved Ones Beg Public Not to Stop Searching for Missing Girl

Family, friends and community members gathered once again Wednesday at the South Jersey park where 5-year-old Dulce María Alavez was last seen on Sept. 16 during a family outing.

Her little brother, who was at Bridgeton City Park the day his sister disappeared, held a yellow sign that read, "Please help us find my little sister Dulce María. I miss her very much and I want her to return because I miss her hugs."

Alavez and her 3-year-old brother were playing in the park moments before her disappearance, police said. Their mother was sitting in her car watching an 8-year-old relative when the little boy ran to her and pointed to where his sister was last seen.

More than one month later, Alavez remains missing and the family continues to plead for the public's help.

"We still have hope that we will find her," the little girl's grandmother, Norma Alavez-Perez said. "We will never give up hope."

On Sunday, loved ones will canvas the neighborhood and surrounding areas to search for Alavez. They plan to distribute a police sketch of a man investigators think might have information that could lead them to the little girl.

"With no answers, with no leads ... it's just breaking them day by day," family friend Jackie Rodriguez said.

Since police released the sketch last week, officials have received more than three dozens tips about the man. Investigators are also hopeful the $52,000 reward offered could help them track down the little girl.