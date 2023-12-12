Philadelphia

Head-on crash near La Salle University kills man, hurts other driver, police say

The two vehicles were driving on Belfield Avenue on Tuesday afternoon when they crashed head-on

By Emily Rose Grassi

A crash near La Salle University's campus killed a man and injured another driver on Tuesday, according to police.

The crash happened on the 5000 block of Belfield Avenue in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia just after noon, officials said.

A man in his mid-fifties was driving southbound on the avenue when he crashed head-on with another driver who was heading northbound, police said.

The man in his fifties was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by a medic just before 12:30 p.m., according to officials.

The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital by medics, police said.

An investigation into the crash is currently underway by police in Philadelphia.

