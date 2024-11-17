Head football coach Drayton out at Temple University

Stan Drayton will no longer lead Temple University's football program.

That's how school officials -- along with Drayton himself -- announced the departure of the coach who has lead the team since 2022 on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

In the three seasons he has led Temple University's football program, Drayton led the team to just nine wins.

This season, the team is at three wins and seven losses with two games left to play.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to Coach Drayton for his commitment to Temple University, our student-athletes and the football program over the past three years. Under his direction, our student-athletes have excelled in the classroom, been outstanding members of the community and Coach Drayton has represented the University with a tremendous amount of integrity and class. I wish him and his family well in their future endeavors," said Temple's director of athletics, Arthur Johnson in a statement on Drayton's departure. “With the changing landscape of college football and the playoff format, the opportunity for Temple football has never been greater. Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles, appear in bowl games consistently, and build a program that our fans, alumni, and students can be proud of in the classroom and on the field. I am confident that our fans will rally around our student-athletes and support them as they always have.”

On Saturday, Temple's owls defeated the Florida Atlantic owls in overtime with a score of 18 to 15.

In a statement on the move, Drayton said that he appreciated the opportunity to be a park of Temple's football program over the last three seasons.

“I appreciate the opportunity that I was given to lead a great group of young men at Temple University,” Drayton said in a statement. “I wish them nothing but the best in football and in life.”

In a statement, the school announced that defensive coordinator Everett Withers has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.