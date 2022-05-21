“He was a Good Boy”: Reading Man Charged in Killing of Taxi Driver

Lee la historia en español aquí.

A Reading man is accused of killing a cab driver who vanished back in August in what authorities described as a possible kidnapping.

Johnny Palaguachi, of Reading, was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence in the death of Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, 30, Reading Police announced Saturday.

Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, 30, was last seen picking up a passenger, believed to be Palaguachi, in his taxi on August 8 at 1:41 a.m. and exiting Reading via the Penn Street Bridge.

After months of his disappearance, police said Friday they received evidence which led to the discovery of human remains in the area of Old Church Road, which are believed to be those of De La Rosa-Abreu.

"He was a good man, he always worked very hard," said Edwin González, a relative of Abreu. "He never did anything bad that could make people think he was suspicious."

Police previously said they believed La Rosa-Abreu left the area against his will and his disappearance was considered suspicious.